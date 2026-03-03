Delhi Sarvodaya Vidyalaya admission 2026 for entry-level classes is open

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya admissions 2026 Date: Parents and guardians in Delhi can register their children for Nursery, KG, or Class 1 seats at Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for the upcoming academic year beginning on March 2, 2026. The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) has released clear guidelines aimed at promoting open admissions.

Forms must be picked up and returned in person by applicants at each Sarvodaya Vidyalaya of their choice. There is a stringent two-week window for submissions during the application phase, which is limited to working days and ends on March 16, 2026.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admissions 2026 eligibility

The child must be a resident of Delhi to be eligible. Children who reside within one kilometre of the school will be assigned to the first available spot. The radius will increase to three (3) km if there are no open spots within one (1) km of a school for first preference. To let parents know how many kids can apply to attend the school, the number of open seats will be displayed outside the school.

ALSO READ: CUET PG 2026: NTA issues city intimation slips for Mar 8, 9, 10 exams As of March 31, 2026, a child must be between the ages of 3 and 4 for nursery, between the ages of 4 and 5 for KG, and between the ages of 5 and 6 for class 1. In certain exceptional situations, the principal may grant a 30-day extension beyond the maximum age limit.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya admissions 2026 required documents

A copy of the child's birth certificate, proof of residency, and a caste certificate (if relevant). By April 2 at the latest, all chosen students must be completely registered. Depending on available seats, students who have been added to the waiting list may be given a seat between April 4 and April 7.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya admissions 2026: Detailed instructions

Apply at any time between March 2 and March 16. Applications are available for free from the front desk of your school between 8:30 am and 11:30 am or 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, depending on whether you attend a day school or a night school. On the deadlines for submitting applications, parents can get help from the teacher assistance desks.

To ensure parents can address any issues with submitted applications by this date, please upload all applications by March 18. On March 20, the lottery will be held at random during the morning shift at 11 a.m. and the evening shift at 3 p.m.

Parents and members of a designated School Management Committee will observe the lottery procedure. On March 23, the names of the selected students will be made public.