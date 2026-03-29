StatsGuru: States' fiscal challenges versus electoral compulsions

Political parties in four states and a Union territory — West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry — have announced ramping up welfare pitches in the runup to Assembly elections next month. Promises in Tamil Nadu range from free liquefies petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to household appliances; West Bengal is focusing on doorstep delivery of services; Kerala is offering expanded schemes such as free bus travel for women; and Assam is leaning on public employment commitments. These promises, if implemented, will aggravate public finances to varying degrees in these states, depending on the parameters chosen.