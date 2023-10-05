close
Strengthening ties: British companies in India register strong growth

As many as 147 companies have met the qualifying criteria and have been featured in the BMI Growth Tracker

India UK

Shreya Nandi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
There are more than 635 British companies in India, with a combined turnover of approximately Rs 4.88 trillion, employing over 600,000 people, according to the Britain Meets India (BMI) 2023 report that mapped the latest trends in UK investment in India. As many as 147 companies have met the qualifying criteria and have been featured in the BMI Growth Tracker. They achieved an average growth rate of 46 per cent. The largest UK company in India — by revenue — is Vedanta, with a turnover of more than Rs 1.353 trillion. The top UK employer is G4S with around 135,000 employees. The report has been developed by Grant Thornton Bharat, Confederation of Indian Industry and supported by the UK government’s Department for Business and Trade.

Screenshot

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

