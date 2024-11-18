Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Tariffs on India will lead to trade war: US Congressman-elect Subramanyam

Tariffs on India will lead to trade war: US Congressman-elect Subramanyam

Ahead of his election as US President, Donald Trump had taken a potshot at India's tariff structure and talked about imposing reciprocal tax on countries like China and India

India USA

With Trump set to assume charge as US president, there is a likelihood of higher tariffs on Indian exports. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam has said he is opposed to imposing tariffs on India as it will lead to a trade war between the two countries.

Subramanyam's comments came amid the likelihood of higher tariffs on Indian exports by the new Trump administration.

I don't support (imposing) tariffs on India. I think that would be really bad. It would lead to a trade war. And I don't think it's good for either country, Subramanyam told PTI in an interview.

Ahead of his election as US President, Donald Trump had taken a potshot at India's tariff structure and talked about imposing reciprocal tax on countries like China and India.

 

With Trump set to assume charge as US president, there is a likelihood of higher tariffs on Indian exports.

There's a lot of businesses that do really great work in India and a lot of Indian companies are expanding to the US. So the more our countries work together economically, the stronger we'll be, Subramanyam said.

More From This Section

India, Brazil, India-Brazil ties

Trade between 2 nations $15 bn: India-Brazil Chamber of Commerce official

PremiumThe limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Statsguru: Mudra Yojana's Shishu loan accounts see a decline since FY19

PremiumAs the Union government explores ways to restrict import of laptops and other electronic devices starting with a 5 per cent reduction from the current level, it is working to ensure that there's no supply disruption in India even if an import cap is

Laptop import cut of 5% in works; govt wants no supply disruption

PremiumIndia Oman

India's FTA with Oman hits deadlock over revision in market access offer

PremiumGDP growth

Manufacturing slump likely to hit India's Q2 GDP growth to six-quarter low

Getting ready to be sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives, which plays a key role in shaping the foreign policy of the United States, Subramanyam said he wants to be someone who promotes democracy around the world. India, for instance, is one of the largest democracies, and the US-India relationship is very important to both countries, he said.

Subramanyam, 38, is the sixth Indian-American elected to the US House of Representatives.

He joins Indian Americans Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Shri Thanedar in the so-called Samosa Caucus.

He was declared elected from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia and is the first Indian-American to be elected from the East Coast.

He also advocated an overhaul of the US immigration system.

I'm hearing a lot about immigration, especially people on H-1B visas trying to get a path to citizenship and a Green Card at least. And at least a change of status," Subramanyam said.

"We need an immigration system overhaul in the United States. We need to focus on legal immigration. There's a lot of talk about undocumented immigrants, and I certainly support securing our border, but we need to do more than just that, he said.

Subramanyam said he would also oppose any move by the incoming Trump administration to cut large-scale federal jobs and is looking to be a champion of the federal workforce.

."I want to make sure as they look at the government overhaul that's being proposed, that doesn't mean firing federal workers or cancelling federal contracts, he said.

He said he looks forward to being a champion for the federal workforce in Virginia.

"I will oppose any efforts (of the incoming administration to cut federal jobs), he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

Six Indian Americans win elections of US House of Representatives

USA, USA Flag

First US presidential election post Jan 6 to test Congress's new safeguards

Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon to be released from prison after four months for contempt

US flag, US, united states

Indian-American running for US Congress promises immigration reform

US Congress

US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown, deferring spending talks to Dec

Topics : US Congress US India relations India trade Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon