The port company meant to deliver India's strategic objectives abroad

India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) was three years old in 2018 when the United States (US) imposed sanctions on Iran and plunged the company into a crisis. The state-owned company was set up as a joint venture equity enterprise between the Jawaharlal Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust in a 60:40 ratio.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has been in the news recently: First, when Iran and India again signed a lease for Chabahar port, then when it got approval to become the operator for Sittwe port in Myanmar, and then for Mongla in Bangladesh. IPGL is now on course to become,