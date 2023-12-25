Tightened belts, half-filled shelves: The story of rural retail demand

The bustling market of Ghoti, located roughly 140 km from Mumbai, presents a misleading picture. Amid the usual rush of pedestrians and hawkers selling everything, from clothes to toys, a closer inspection reveals the reality — few are stopping to make purchases.
Ramanlal Nemichand Picha, a prominent general store established in 1965, wears a desolate look. Post-Covid, the store witnessed a sharp decline in customers, and the situation has worsened after Diwali.
Prem Picha, 23, the fourth-generation owner of the store, says demand across products, from shampoos to biscuits, has plunged. “Our purchases from distributors for biscuits have dropped by