Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tightened belts, half-filled shelves: The story of rural retail demand

As crop woes hit farm incomes, austerity defined the mood in India's villages, impacting small stores and FMCG giants alike

retail demand, rural retail
Premium

The owner of this store in Maharashtra’s Ghoti has shifted focus to supplying food and cosmetics to local restaurants, hotels, and resorts due to the near wipeout of retail demand Photo: Sharleen D'Souza

Sharleen Dsouza Ghoti/Dindori/Igatpuri/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 12:14 AM IST
The bustling market of Ghoti, located roughly 140 km from Mumbai, presents a misleading picture. Amid the usual rush of pedestrians and hawkers selling everything, from clothes to toys, a closer inspection reveals the reality — few are stopping to make purchases. 

Ramanlal Nemichand Picha, a prominent general store established in 1965, wears a desolate look. Post-Covid, the store witnessed a sharp decline in customers, and the situation has worsened after Diwali.

Prem Picha, 23, the fourth-generation owner of the store, says demand across products, from shampoos to biscuits, has plunged. “Our purchases from distributors for biscuits have dropped by

Also Read

From Chandrayaan-3, Asian Games to G20: The year India came into its own

TMS Ep591: Telecom Bill 2023, end of WFH, airline stocks, Covid-19 JN.1

Lessons from 2023 and pointers for 2024

2023, India's year in biz: Apple debut, Adani's resilience, X's evolution

Dabur soars 7%, nears 52-week high as Q1 results boasts of rural recovery

Signs of distress: Rich villages go easy on discretionary spending

Foreign nations often do not disclose illegal stays, leaving a data void

Macron invited for R-Day: Propelling Indo-French defence into new orbits

Visa, agri, GSP likely to figure in India-US trade policy forum meet in Jan

Govt took many pro-active steps to control prices of food items: Goyal

Topics : Rural India Rural income Year End Specials

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon