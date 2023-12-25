Tightened belts, half-filled shelves: The story of rural retail demand

The owner of this store in Maharashtra’s Ghoti has shifted focus to supplying food and cosmetics to local restaurants, hotels, and resorts due to the near wipeout of retail demand Photo: Sharleen D'Souza

The bustling market of Ghoti, located roughly 140 km from Mumbai, presents a misleading picture. Amid the usual rush of pedestrians and hawkers selling everything, from clothes to toys, a closer inspection reveals the reality — few are stopping to make purchases.

Ramanlal Nemichand Picha, a prominent general store established in 1965, wears a desolate look. Post-Covid, the store witnessed a sharp decline in customers, and the situation has worsened after Diwali.

Prem Picha, 23, the fourth-generation owner of the store, says demand across products, from shampoos to biscuits, has plunged. “Our purchases from distributors for biscuits have dropped by