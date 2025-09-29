Monday, September 29, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trade deal with EFTA to come into effect from Oct 1, says Piyush Goyal

Trade deal with EFTA to come into effect from Oct 1, says Piyush Goyal

The EFTA bloc comprises four nations - Iceland, Switzerland, Norway and Liechtenstein. The deal was signed in March last year but will kick in from Thursday

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal also said that India has transformed from a fragile economy in 2014 to the world’s fourth-largest economy, and will become the third-largest economy with a $5 trillion size in the next two years. | (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The trade agreement with the four-member EFTA countries will come into effect from October 1, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.  The EFTA bloc comprises four nations — Iceland, Switzerland, Norway and Liechtenstein. The deal was signed in March last year but will kick in from Thursday.  The minister said that developed nations are keen to sign free trade agreements (FTAs) with India. Over the last four years, India has signed trade deals with Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Australia, the United Kingdom (UK) and the EFTA bloc.  India is negotiating FTAs with countries including the United States (US), the European Union (EU), New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile. That apart, countries such as Bahrain and Qatar have also shown interest in negotiating trade pacts with India. “Talks are going on with the US. Talks are also underway with Oman, Peru, Chile, the EU and New Zealand,” the minister said while addressing the valedictory session of the UP International Trade Show.  That apart, the terms of reference (ToR) with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have been finalised, which reflects India’s strong global standing. The EAEU comprises Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.  Goyal also said that India has transformed from a fragile economy in 2014 to the world’s fourth-largest economy, and will become the third-largest economy with a $5 trillion size in the next two years. 
 
 
 

More From This Section

Solar Pump, KUSUM

Govt to install solar pumps in Jaipur district farms to boost power supplypremium

IIP, index of industrial production, manufacturing, industrial production

India's industrial production grows 4% in August, shows govt data

Moodys

Moody's retains India's rating at 'Baa3', maintains a stable outlook

GDP

EY raises India's GDP forecast to 6.7%; recommends diversifying markets

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

October MPC meet begins today: Repo rate, inflation outlook, and more

Topics : Trade deal India EFTA trade EFTA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon