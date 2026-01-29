Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trade talks with US expected to conclude during the year: Economic Survey

Trade talks with US expected to conclude during the year: Economic Survey

For India, it said, the global conditions translate into external uncertainties rather than immediate macroeconomic stress

trade talk, US India

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement since March last year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ongoing negotiations for a trade agreement with the US are expected to conclude during the year, a development that could help reduce uncertainty on the external front, according to Economic Survey 2025-26.

For India, it said, the global conditions translate into external uncertainties rather than immediate macroeconomic stress.

Slower growth in key trading partners, tariff-induced disruptions to trade and volatility in capital flows could intermittently weigh on exports and investor sentiment, the Survey said.

"At the same time, ongoing trade negotiations with the United States are expected to conclude during the year, which could help reduce uncertainty on the external front," it said.

 

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement since March last year. So far, six rounds of negotiations have been held. Talks are going slow as the Trump-administration has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods from August last year.

A delegation from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, was here in December 2025 for trade talks.

The visit of US officials marks their second trip since the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market due to the purchase of Russian crude oil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Economic Survey 2025-26: India's growth outlook strong, focus on resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

India-EU FTA to benefit multiple sectors, deepen trade engagement: Experts

Modi with EU leaders

India-EU FTA signal to US, but gains hinge on efficiency: Abhijit Banerjee

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Petrobras renews oil deals with Indian refiners worth more than $3.1 bn

The EU's share in India's imports declined from 13.88 per cent in 2005 to 8.69 per cent in 2025 (January-November)

Datanomics: India-EU free trade agreement may offset US tariff impactpremium

Topics : Economic Survey US India relations India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance