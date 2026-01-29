Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Petrobras renews oil deals with Indian refiners worth more than $3.1 bn

Petrobras said on Wednesday it has expanded and renewed oil sales contracts with ​Indian state-owned oil refiners. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SAO PAULO
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 6:41 AM IST

Brazil's ‍state-run oil ​firm Petrobras said on Wednesday it has expanded and renewed oil sales contracts with ​Indian state-owned oil refiners.

The agreements represent a sales potential up to 60 million barrels, with a total value that may exceed $3.1 billion, Petrobras said.

The oil sales contracts ‌with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, ​Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ‍will remain in effect ‍until March 2027, ‌it added.

 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Petrobras Oil refinery Oil refineries

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:41 AM IST

