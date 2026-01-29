Petrobras renews oil deals with Indian refiners worth more than $3.1 bn

Brazil's ‍state-run oil ​firm Petrobras said on Wednesday it has expanded and renewed oil sales contracts with ​Indian state-owned oil refiners.

The agreements represent a sales potential up to 60 million barrels, with a total value that may exceed $3.1 billion, Petrobras said.

The oil sales contracts ‌with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, ​Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ‍will remain in effect ‍until March 2027, ‌it added.