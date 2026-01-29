Petrobras renews oil deals with Indian refiners worth more than $3.1 bn
The agreements represent a sales potential up to 60 million barrels, with a total value that may exceed $3.1 billion, Petrobras said
Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras said on Wednesday it has expanded and renewed oil sales contracts with Indian state-owned oil refiners.
The oil sales contracts with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will remain in effect until March 2027, it added.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:41 AM IST