Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Trump friend of India, don't foresee any problem after his takeover: Goyal

Trump friend of India, don't foresee any problem after his takeover: Goyal

The Union minister's comments come amid apprehensions that the new US administration may impose some tariffs on Indian goods

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

But Goyal said that there was no need to jump the gun | File image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India was looking forward to start talks with the new administration in the United States under Donald Trump, who the minister said was a “friend of India” and the country’s ties with the US were only getting better with time.
 
The Union minister’s comments come amid apprehensions that the new US administration may impose some tariffs on Indian goods.
 
But Goyal said that there was no need to jump the gun. 
 
Over the last 10 years -- across Barack Obama, Donald Trump and the Joe Biden administrations -- India’s relationship with America has only got better with time.
 
 
“We need not jump the gun and let the new government take charge and express their formal and official view. To the best of my understanding of the situation and my own experience with Trump’s administration, I do not foresee any problem whatsoever,” Goyal told reporters in a briefing.
 
In October, Trump had termed India as the “biggest tariff charger” and has threatened reciprocal tariffs. During his campaign, Trump had proposed tariffs between 10-20 per cent on imports across the board, with a particularly steep 60 per cent levy on Chinese goods. India, as a major trading partner of the US, was expected to face its own share of these adjustments, potentially altering the balance of trade, which remains in India’s favour with a surplus of $35.3 billion in FY24.
 
But soon after winning the US elections, Trump, in a social media post, said that he would sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all goods from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports until the Chinese government curbs the smuggling of synthetic opioid fentanyl.

More From This Section

windfall taxes

Finance ministry weighs removing windfall tax amid falling crude prices

PremiumPublic sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord

PSBs get green flag to raise Rs 25,200 cr through equity dilution in FY25

EPFO

EPFO mulls investing in equity market beyond Exchange Traded Funds

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

First offshore mineral auction kicks off tomorrow; 13 blocks up for bidding

Premiumworkers

e-Shram database now a 'One Stop Solution' for unorganised workforce

 
India wasn’t mentioned in the post.
 
Exports and manufacturing
 
Union minister Goyal also said that he expects India’s goods and services exports to surpass $800 billion in the current financial year 2025, despite the geopolitical challenges due to the back-to-back wars as well the Red Sea crisis.
 
He said that the government was also open to any suggestion regarding any new policy support for exporters, provided it is compliant to global trade rules.
 
Talking about India’s manufacturing push, the minister said that the production linked scheme (PLI) has resulted in attracting investments worth Rs 1.5 trillion.
 
Although beneficiaries under some schemes are taking more time to claim incentives, the progress of the scheme is on track. This is because certain schemes such as solar PV modules, battery, technical textiles, have longer gestation period. As a result, the pace of incentive payout is not a measure of the scheme’s success, according to the minister.

Also Read

Union Minister Piyush Goyal with Sophie Primas (left), minister delegate for foreign trade and French nationals abroad, at the Indo-French CEOs Forum in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India-France trade balanced but 'suboptimal', it should grow: Piyush Goyal

indian constitution

Nation marks 75 years of Constitution, leaders extend greetings and tribute

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Goyal asks real estate developers to adopt environment-friendly techniques

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Proud of the way PM has united 1.4 bn people with Constitution, says Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Maharashtra rejected appeasement politics: Piyush Goyal after Mahayuti win

Topics : Piyush Goyal Donald Trump Trump Inauguration 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon