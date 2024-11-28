Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Finance ministry weighs removing windfall tax amid falling crude prices

Finance ministry weighs removing windfall tax amid falling crude prices

The federal finance ministry will evaluate scrapping windfall tax on domestic crude oil output, Tarun Kapoor, adviser to the Indian prime minister, said last month

windfall taxes

The officials said after decline in global crude oil prices, there was little justification for maintaining the tax. | File Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's finance ministry is evaluating the relevance of windfall tax, a federal government source said on Thursday. 
Imposed in July 2022, the windfall tax is a special levy on domestic crude oil production, introduced after rising global crude prices, to capture revenue from windfall gains made by producers. 
In addition to the crude oil levy, the government also imposed special taxes on exports of diesel, petrol, and aviation turbine fuel. 
By the end of August, the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was reduced to Rs 1,850 ($21.90)per tonne, eventually dropping to zero effective from Sept. 18. The windfall tax on export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel was also eliminated. 
 
The federal finance ministry is now looking at the collections from windfall tax and studying the crude price trend before taking a call on scrapping the levy, the source said. 
The federal finance ministry will evaluate scrapping windfall tax on domestic crude oil output, Tarun Kapoor, adviser to the Indian prime minister, said last month. 
The officials said after decline in global crude oil prices, there was little justification for maintaining the tax.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

Also Read

Premiumchart

BCFI to push for SRO status; explores solo, strategic partnership options

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Fake currency notes of Rs 500 & Rs 2,000 surge threefold in 3 years: FinMin

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FinMin issues advisory to banks to promote transparency in transfer policy

inflation, price

Bumper kharif harvest likely to lower food inflation: FinMin report

Retirement Plan, Retirement

800+ IRS officers opted for voluntary retirement in the last decade: FinMin

Topics : Finance Ministry Crude Oil Price oil trade ATF price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon