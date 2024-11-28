Business Standard
Expressed 'deep disappointment' at EU's unilateral green regulations: Goyal

In the meeting, the commerce and industry minister highlighted the issues faced by the Indian exporters arising due to EU's green economy measures such as CBAM and EU Deforestation Regulation

Piyush Goyal

Goyal called for greater sensitisation towards the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibility (CBDR). | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday expressed India's "deep disappointment" with the European Union's "unilateral" green economy regulations, stating they are unfair and violate the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities".

Under the proposed EUDR, operators or traders placing specified commodities on the EU market or exporting them must prove their products do not come from recently deforested land or contribute to forest degradation. 

Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) are tariffs that will apply on energy-intensive goods imported into the European Union (EU). India has concerns that the CBAM could result in higher tariffs on imports of carbon-intensive goods like cement, aluminium, iron, and steel from India, acting as a unilateral trade barrier.

 

Addressing a press conference here, the commerce and industry minister said he raised the issue with his French counterpart during talks held a day earlier.

On Wednesday, Goyal held discussions with Sophie Primas, Minister Delegate of France for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad on trade, investment and other issues of mutual interest.

He called for greater sensitisation towards the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibility (CBDR) and better understanding for India's development path among the EU countries while implementing its sustainability and social measures.

In the meeting, the commerce and industry minister highlighted the issues faced by the Indian exporters arising due to EU's green economy measures such as CBAM and EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) to the French counterpart.

Responding to a question on EU's CBAM and EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), Goyal said, "These are issues which are still at reporting stage, not yet been applied on any of our exports. Having said that, I strongly raised this issue with my French counterpart and did express India's deep disappointment on the unilateral regulations and many new regulations that the European Union has come out with, which are not acceptable to anybody in the world, which have been opposed by developed countries as much as by developing and less developed countries".

He further highlighted how in the Paris agreement at COP21 it was agreed that the developing or less developed countries will have a transition period and CBDR will be the guiding principle in the transition to a clean energy world or a net-zero world.

"I also highlighted the lack of financial and technological support from the developed countries who are polluters in the first place, not India. We are the least polluting nation on a per capita basis, probably amongst the least polluting in the world, and therefore I did raise it very strongly, but this is an issue that will be settled with the European Union and I hope that our engagement with individual countries in Europe and India's strong articulation of our views will resonate through them at the European Union," Goyal said.

Topics : Piyush Goyal Climate finance European Union Deforestation

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

