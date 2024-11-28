No discussion yet on investments by Tesla, Starlink in India, says Goyal

Business Standard
Goyal, who was addressing a press conference here in the Capital, stated that as both issues were handled by different ministries, he had no personal knowledge of what was happening

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that no discussion has taken place with regard to investments by American tech billionaire Elon Musk-owned Tesla and Starlink.

"We haven't had any discussions to the best of my knowledge...," the minister said while responding to a query regarding any update on possible investment by Tesla and Starlink.

Goyal further said, "...but both these subjects are handled in different ministries. The Heavy Industries Ministry looks after automobiles and Starlink will be handled by the Space Department. So, I don't have personal knowledge of what is happening ..."  Earlier in April, Musk had pulled out from a much-hyped planned visit to India, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the last moment citing "very heavy Tesla obligations".

 

It was anticipated that he would announce plans for Tesla to set up its manufacturing unit in India and investments of billions of dollars, and the way forward for selling Tesla electric cars in India at the earliest.

Not just the electric cars, he was also eyeing the Indian market for his satellite internet business Starlink.

Starlink will have to comply with all norms to get a licence for services in India, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said earlier this month.

The minister had said the satellite internet services provider is in the process of completing all the requirements and they will get a licence once they complete the process.

Besides, in March this year, the government approved an electric-vehicle policy providing import duty concessions to companies setting up manufacturing units in India with a minimum investment of USD 500 million, a move aimed at attracting major global players like US-based Tesla.

As per the policy, the companies that would set up manufacturing facilities for EV passenger cars will be allowed to import a limited number of cars at lower customs/ import duty of 15 per cent on vehicles costing USD 35,000 and above for a period of five years from the date of issuance of the approval letter by the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

