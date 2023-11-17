Sensex (-0.28%)
UBS expects flattish return in first half of 2024 from emerging markets

Swiss brokerage underweight on "expensive" India

UBS, UBS Group

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Swiss brokerage UBS believes that emerging market (EM) and Asian equities could deliver flattish returns during the first half of calendar year 2024 (1H24) as the upside from the tech cycle may be offset by a US slowdown.

'UBS economists' baseline view is a recession in the US in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24), albeit mild, resulting in muted developed market (DM) equity returns. When we look at EM returns' historical sensitivity to DM equities, EM is unlikely to be immune from DM weakness. But as the Federal Reserve starts to cut rates and the tech upcycle continues, we see scope for better returns into the second half of 2024,' said a note by UBS.
The brokerage has set a year-end target for the MSCI EM of 1,020 and 650 for the MSCI Asia ex-Japan for 2024—implying just a single-digit upside from current levels. UBS expects a slightly lower upside for the US equities (S&P 500). 'As EM equities tend to benefit more than US equities when US real yields fall, we see small outperformance in EM versus US,' the note added.

UBS is underweight in India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Thailand, while it is overweight in Taiwan and South Korea. 'We are underweight expensive markets such as India (retail flows could be at risk with higher rates, hurt by higher oil) and Thailand (weaker support from domestic momentum pending fiscal stimulus, weak bottom-up analyst outlook).'

'Expensive valuations versus ordinary fundamental performance of companies. The market may be ignoring risks on rural demand from El Niño, in our view. The market's base case appears to be regime continuity in next year's elections. With the tech upcycle unfolding and potential China recovery, the "safety premium on India" could reverse. Retail flows could soften as bank deposits remain elevated,' UBS said.

'We also like relatively defensive markets with support from the domestic economy and inexpensive valuations—Brazil, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Poland. We are neutral on China as we await meaningful policy stimulus, while low valuations limit further downside,' the note added.

Topics : Emerging markets Swiss banks USB

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

