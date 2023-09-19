close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

USB-C on iPhone 15 series: What else can it do besides charging, data sync

USB-C connector on the iPhone 15 series will support 4.5W reverse charging along with mirroring 4K HDR videos

Apple iPhone 15 series with USB-C

According to a support document, all models in the iPhone 15 series will be able to charge Apple Watch, AirPods case, and other accessories that support power delivery through USB-C

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One of the most notable changes in the iPhone 15 series is the USB-C connector. The baseline iPhone 15 models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, have USB 2.0, and the Pro models get the USB 3.2. Ahead of the iPhone 15 series availability, Apple has released a document detailing capabilities that the universally accepted standard brings to iPhones.

According to a support document, all models in the iPhone 15 series will be able to charge Apple Watch, AirPods case, and other accessories that support power delivery through USB-C. The USB-C connectors on the iPhone 15 models can pass through power at up to 4.5W to charge connected devices. This is a huge improvement compared to 0.3W power output available on its proprietary Lightning port.

Also Read: iPhone 15 series: Benefits to buy from Apple platforms; online and in-store

The document also states that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max support USB 3.2 Gen 2 for data transfer speeds of up to 10GBps. The USB-C cable included with the iPhone, however, only supports USB 2.0 protocol. Meaning, you will have to purchase a USB 3.2 Gen 2 compatible cable to get the best out of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The document further states that all iPhone 15 models support 4K HDR video mirroring to an external display through DisplayPort. This means that the content on the new iPhone 15 series can be mirrored to an external monitor or TV using a USB-C to DisplayPort cable. Using a USB-C to HDMI adapter, users will also be able to mirror HDR10 or Dolby Vision contents.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15 series: Delivery times of some models slip to Nov in India

Apple at the September 12 event announced that the iPhone 15 Pro models support recording ProRes video directly to an external storage in 4K at up to 60 FPS. Apple has also permitted connecting the iPhone to a vehicle that supports CarPlay using a USB Type-C to USB Type-A connector.

Also Read

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Apple event 2023 highlights: iPhone 15 series with USB-C and more announced

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: How the two lines stand against each other

Apple 'Wonderlust' event today: How to watch livestream and what to expect

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

Reliance Jio launches Jio AirFiber in eight cities, plans start at Rs 599

Apple releases iOS 17: What is new in the free platform upgrade for iPhone

Musk says X may go behind paywall, charge users a 'small monthly payment'

iPhone 15 series: Benefits to buy from Apple platforms; online and in-store

Jio AirFiber: Reliance Jio to launch 5G-powered fixed wireless access today

Topics : Apple iPhone iPhone Apple Apple iPhones

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session LIVEApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon