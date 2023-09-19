USB-C on iPhone 15 series: What else can it do besides charging, data sync

One of the most notable changes in the iPhone 15 series is the USB-C connector. The baseline iPhone 15 models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, have USB 2.0, and the Pro models get the USB 3.2. Ahead of the iPhone 15 series availability, Apple has released a document detailing capabilities that the universally accepted standard brings to iPhones.





According to a support document, all models in the iPhone 15 series will be able to charge Apple Watch, AirPods case, and other accessories that support power delivery through USB-C. The USB-C connectors on the iPhone 15 models can pass through power at up to 4.5W to charge connected devices. This is a huge improvement compared to 0.3W power output available on its proprietary Lightning port.

The document also states that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max support USB 3.2 Gen 2 for data transfer speeds of up to 10GBps. The USB-C cable included with the iPhone, however, only supports USB 2.0 protocol. Meaning, you will have to purchase a USB 3.2 Gen 2 compatible cable to get the best out of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.





The document further states that all iPhone 15 models support 4K HDR video mirroring to an external display through DisplayPort. This means that the content on the new iPhone 15 series can be mirrored to an external monitor or TV using a USB-C to DisplayPort cable. Using a USB-C to HDMI adapter, users will also be able to mirror HDR10 or Dolby Vision contents.

Apple at the September 12 event announced that the iPhone 15 Pro models support recording ProRes video directly to an external storage in 4K at up to 60 FPS. Apple has also permitted connecting the iPhone to a vehicle that supports CarPlay using a USB Type-C to USB Type-A connector.