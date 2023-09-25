Stuffcool ChargeCube 30 review: Compact power strip with USB-C, USB-A ports

The ChargeCube 30 is a power cube from the homegrown technology accessory brand Stuffcool. It is referred to as a cube, rather than a power strip, due to its cubic form factor. Although it is designed primarily for indoor use, its compact design makes it convenient for on-the-go usage, not limiting its utility to just home and office environments.

The Stuffcool ChargeCube 30 features a three-pin 6A plug at one end and the power cube at the other, connected by a 1.5m wire, providing flexibility and convenience. Stuffcool said the ChargeCube is BIS approved and equipped with a surge protector and additional safety measures to safeguard your connected devices from overvoltage and short circuits.

Like other power cubes and power strips, the Stuffcool ChargeCube 30 is a power accessory that enables you to power and charge multiple devices simultaneously. While the core functionality remains the same, its compact design, high-quality construction, and the inclusion of USB-A and USB-C ports in addition to three 6A power sockets give it a competitive edge.

Starting with its design, the cube is compact and features curved corners. It is designed for both tabletop placement and wall mount installation. Regardless of how it is installed, the cube and its available ports and sockets are easily accessible. The three 6A AC power sockets are located on the front, with USB-A and USB-C ports on the left, and the power button and wire on the right. The sockets and ports are well spaced out, making it convenient to use even if you have larger-than-usual adaptors or plugs.

Regarding its functionality, the three AC sockets can power mainstream devices such as desktop PCs, monitors, Wi-Fi routers, printers, scanners, table fans, and more. The USB-A and USB-C ports can be used to power and charge devices with built-in batteries, such as laptops, smartphones, cameras, and so on.

Notably, the ChargeCube 30 supports fast charging via the USB-C and USB-A ports with a total output of 30W. The USB-C port is compatible with Power Delivery (PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS). PD and PPS are two commonly used fast charging protocols employed by original equipment manufacturers to facilitate rapid wired charging on their devices, supported by brands like Apple and Samsung. Consequently, you can use the USB-C port on the cube to fast charge (30W) and power smartphones and other devices compatible with PD and PPS charging. For older generation models, there is a USB-A port supporting Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) for fast charging supported accessories and devices at a power rate of up to 18W.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 2,499, the Stuffcool ChargeCube 30 falls on the higher end of the price spectrum for a power accessory. Nevertheless, it stands out as one of the few offerings that provide USB-C and USB-A ports with fast charging capabilities through the PD and PPS protocols. Combined with its sturdy construction, compact design, and a 1.5m long wire, the Stuffcool ChargeCube 30 checks all the right boxes. It serves as a purpose-built power accessory for powering and charging multiple devices simultaneously.