Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 12:30 pm

The counting for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is underway. It is a three-sided battle between the Indian National Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular).

The counting began at 8 am on Saturday.

According to the trends at 12:30 pm, Congress is leading the race, with the BJP in second place. The JD(S) is in a distant third place.