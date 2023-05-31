Non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity to be 68.4% by 2031-32



According to a PTI report, at present, the non-fossil fuel-based capacity is at 42.5 per cent. This gains significance as India aims to achieve its net zero targets by 2070 and get 500 Gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy (RE) by 2030. The power ministry on Wednesday unveiled the National Electricity Plan (NEP), according to which India's non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity is expected to witness an increase of 68.4 per cent of the total installed capacity in 2031-2032.



The plan was released today and consists of a review of the last five years (2017-2022) along with a detailed plan for the next five years (2022- 2027) and a prospective plan for the next five years (2027-2032). The NEP also predicts that the share of non-fossil-based capacity is likely to increase to 57.4 per cent by the end of 2026-27 and may further increase to 68.4 per cent by the end of 2031-32 from around 42.5 per cent as of April 2023, the report said, citing a power ministry statement.



It further added that the average plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of the total installed coal capacity of 235.1 GW is likely to be about 58.4 per cent in 2026-27 and that of 259.6 GW of coal-based capacity is likely to be about 58.7 per cent in 2031-32. The report also added, "According to the NEP document, the projected All India peak electricity demand and electrical energy requirement is 277.2 GW and 1907.8 BU (billion units) for the year 2026-27 and 366.4 GW and 2473.8 BU for the year 2031-32 as per 20th Electric Power Survey (EPS) Demand projections."

Also Read Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills Coal India needs to raise prices, but caught between political constraints Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity 2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL Fiscal deficit comes marginally lower than 6.4% of FY23 target: Govt data Record production of rabi crops push up agri growth to 3-year high in Q4 India's GDP rises by 6.1% in March quarter of FY23, beats expectations 'Solid performance' to continue in FY24: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran India can look for another year of solid economic performance: CEA