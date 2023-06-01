close

UP govt plans to develop Lucknow-State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the state has started the process of selecting a project consultant for the proposal

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
UP govt plans to develop Lucknow-State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh is looking to develop the Lucknow-State Capital Region (SCR), on the lines of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).
The Lucknow-SCR - comprising two nodes at Lucknow and Kanpur - will encompass eight districts of Lucknow, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Sitapur, and Hardoi.

The proposed region will entail nearly 34,000 square kilometres (sq. km) and accommodate roughly 29 million population.
According to Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, the region will develop Lucknow and Kanpur as world-class modern cities and spur economic development. This is part of the state’s target to become a $-trillion economy in the next four to five years.

“A large number of industrial areas will be developed in the vicinity of the two cities, which will generate jobs for the youth,” she added.
Meanwhile, the state has started the process of selecting a project consultant for the proposal.

The development of Lucknow-SCR will act as a counter magnet area, similar to Delhi-NCR and attract private investment and provide a multiplier effect to the hinterland.
“The SCR will decongest Lucknow by providing lucrative job and self-employment opportunities in the constituent districts, arresting the migration of youth to big cities in search of jobs,” a government official noted.

The SCR districts will be provided with better transport, logistics and infrastructure facilities. A large number of districts in UP are already connected with expressways and air routes, which will come in handy for leveraging the local agricultural and traditional industries.
Since Lucknow and Kanpur will be linked with a high speed dedicated freight corridor, the SCR will have a ready groundwork to pick up pace, once the roadmap is prepared and implemented.

Moreover, six regional development zones will also be set up in UP on the model of Lucknow-SCR. These seven zones are Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Jhansi. While the UP chief secretary is likely to be the chairperson of the SCR, the respective divisional commissioners will head the regional development zones.
Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Lucknow

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

