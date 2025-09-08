Uttar Pradesh govt plans to groom over 500K women micro entrepreneurs

Uttar Pradesh is planning to groom and empower more than 500,000 women to lead micro enterprises and boost the rural economy.

The enterprises will take shape in the hinterland with the Yogi Adityanath government offering training, credit and marketing support across 75 districts.

Under the road map, over 13,000 women will be trained as micro-enterprise sakhis, and each of them in turn will groom 50 others with varied self-employment opportunities.

The UP government is targeting to facilitate the setting up of almost 650,000 women-led micro enterprises with institutional financial and marketing backing.

According to Mission Director, State Rural