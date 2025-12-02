Uttar Pradesh leads SASCI scheme with 482 projects as of late November

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
As of November 27, 2025, just over a third of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) fund for FY26 — Rs 56,826 crore — has been released across 4,106 approved projects, with 30 of 31 states and Union territories participating, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh dominates the scheme with 482 approved projects, having mobilised Rs 8,465 crore. Maharashtra follows with 331 projects, while Odisha secures the third position with 288 approved ventures. The top 10 states collectively account for 2,677 projects, about 65 per cent of the national total of 4,106. Nagaland remains the sole non-participant, with zero approvals and no funds despite scheme access.
The Union Budget for FY26 has earmarked Rs 1.5 trillion for 50-year interest-free loans to states, routed through the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), for capital expenditure and incentives for reforms. Top 10 states/UTs by number of projects approved under SASCISource: Lok Sabha