Uttar Pradesh leads SASCI scheme with 482 projects as of late November

Uttar Pradesh leads SASCI scheme with 482 projects as of late November

Over a third of the FY26 SASCI fund has been released for 4,106 state projects, with Uttar Pradesh leading approvals and Nagaland remaining the only non-participant

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

As of November 27, 2025, just over a third of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) fund for FY26 — Rs 56,826 crore — has been released across 4,106 approved projects, with 30 of 31 states and Union territories participating, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on Tuesday.
 
Uttar Pradesh dominates the scheme with 482 approved projects, having mobilised Rs 8,465 crore. Maharashtra follows with 331 projects, while Odisha secures the third position with 288 approved ventures. The top 10 states collectively account for 2,677 projects, about 65 per cent of the national total of 4,106. Nagaland remains the sole non-participant, with zero approvals and no funds despite scheme access.
 
 
The Union Budget for FY26 has earmarked Rs 1.5 trillion for 50-year interest-free loans to states, routed through the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), for capital expenditure and incentives for reforms.  Top 10 states/UTs by number of projects approved under SASCI 
States/UTs No of Projects approved Amount Released (Rs. crores) (up to 27.11.2025)
Uttar Pradesh 482 8465.03
Maharashtra 331 3077.18
Odisha 288 1967.46
West Bengal 236 3540.52
Jammu & Kashmir 234 1083.41
Assam 229 5041.94
Goa 189 991.56
Chhattisgarh 187 1837.91
Rajasthan 183 4113.12
Tamil Nadu 170 2765.29
Jharkhand 148 780.8
  Source: Lok Sabha

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

