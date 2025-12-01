India's CAD eases to 1.3% in Q2; gold import surge may widen Q3 gap

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India’s current account deficit moderated to $12.3 billion, or 1.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26), from $20.8 billion (2.2 per cent of GDP) a year ago. The decline was aided by a narrowing merchandise trade deficit and robust remittances from Indians working overseas, the Reserve Bank of India data showed.
How did the CAD perform sequentially?
Sequentially, the current account deficit rose from $2.4 billion (0.2 per cent) in the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA, said the current account deficit undershot the agency’s forecast of $17 billion primarily on account of a slightly lower goods deficit and stronger-than-expected remittance flows.
What contributed to the improvement in Q2?
The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $87.4 billion in Q2FY26 from $88.5 billion in Q2FY25.
The net outgo from the primary income account, mainly reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $12.2 billion in the September 2025 quarter from $9.2 billion a year ago.
Personal transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances from Indians employed overseas, rose to $38.2 billion from $34.4 billion in Q2FY25.
What happened to the BoP position?
Regarding the balance of payments (BoP) position in Q2FY26, there was a depletion of $10.9 billion in foreign exchange reserves, as opposed to an accretion of $18.6 billion in the year-ago period.
Why might the CAD rise again in Q3?
Referring to the outlook for the quarter ending December 2025 (Q3FY26), ICRA said the spike in gold imports in October 2025 is likely to bloat the ongoing quarter’s current account deficit considerably to above 2.5 per cent of GDP. “With gold imports unlikely to sustain this surge in the coming months, we expect the monthly merchandise trade deficit figures to ease relative to the levels seen in October 2025. Overall, we foresee India’s current account deficit at a relatively manageable ~1.1-1.2 per cent of GDP in FY2026,” Nayar added.
How does H1FY26 compare with last year?
The current account balance in April–September 2025 (H1FY26) saw the deficit decline to $15 billion (0.8 per cent of GDP) from $25.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in H1FY25.
On the balance of payments front, there was a depletion of $6.4 billion in foreign exchange reserves, compared to an accretion of $23.8 billion in the year-ago period, the RBI noted.