With elections round the corner, the sugar market is abuzz that Uttar Pradesh — one of the largest sugar producing states in the country — could raise the state advised price (SAP) of sugarcane by Rs 25-30 per quintal for the 2023-24 season, which started in October, to around Rs 380 for the early-sown varieties.

A similar hike could follow for other varieties as well. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation on this.