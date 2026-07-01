VB-G RAM G Act comes into force: Centre hikes average wages by 10%

The Centre late Tuesday night notified the wage rates under the newly enacted Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, a day before the scheme came into effect on Wednesday. The revised rates ensure that no state has a wage below ₹300 a day. As a result, the national average wage under VB-G RAM G has risen to ₹327.4 per day from ₹298.8 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which the new scheme replaced. This marks an increase of ₹28.6 a day, or nearly 10 per cent. The Centre said wage rates in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh have increased by 15-25 per cent. In Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, and Karnataka, wages now range from over ₹360 to ₹409 a day.