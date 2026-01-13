Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vegetable oil imports rise 8% to 13.83 lakh tonnes in Dec: Industry body

Vegetable oil imports rise 8% to 13.83 lakh tonnes in Dec: Industry body

According to data, imports of edible oils increased to 13,62,245 tonnes last month, from 12,29,790 tonnes in December 2024

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

India's vegetable oil imports rose 8 per cent to 13.83 lakh tonnes during the last month, according to industry body SEA.

The imports of vegetable oils (comprising edible oils and non-edible oils) in December rose to 13,83,245 tonnes from 12,75,554 tonnes in the year-ago period, Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

According to data, imports of edible oils increased to 13,62,245 tonnes last month, from 12,29,790 tonnes in December 2024.

Imports of non-edible oils fell to 21,000 tonnes from 45,764 tonnes.

In the first two months of the 2025-26 oil year that started in November, the total vegetable oil imports stood at 25,67,077 tonnes, down by 12 per cent from 29,26,530 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

