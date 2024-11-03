Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Nearly 26 million applicants for PM Vishwakarma scheme, shows data

Nearly 26 million applicants for PM Vishwakarma scheme, shows data

A total of 25.8 million applications have been submitted so far, of which 2.37 million applicants have successfully registered after undergoing a three-step verification process

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

As India marked Vishwakarma Puja on Friday, here's a look at the performance of the Centre’s flagship scheme PM Vishwakarma, which was launched last year for the welfare of traditional craftspeople and artisans in the country.   A total of 25.8 million applications have been submitted so far, of which 2.37 million applicants have successfully registered after undergoing a three-step verification process.  Nearly a million registered people have received toolkit incentives of up to Rs 15,000 through e-vouchers to buy modern tools suitable for their occupation.
 
chart
 

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

