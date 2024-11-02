Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Work demand under MGNREGS falls for 12th consecutive month in October

Work demand under MGNREGS falls for 12th consecutive month in October

For the 12th consecutive month, work demand under the MGNREGS fell in October, reflecting a shift in the rural economy toward more lucrative job opportunities

MGNREGA workers, labourers

Representational Image

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government's flagship rural employment programme has witnessed a sustained decline in work demand for the 12th consecutive month in October, compared to the same period last year. This trend reflects robust economic activities, particularly in sectors that offer more lucrative job opportunities, alongside a favourable base effect. 
Data from the Ministry of Rural Development indicates that around 19.89 million people sought employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in October, marking a 9.2 per cent decrease from the previous year. These individuals represented 16.97 million households, which is a 7.6 per cent decline year-on-year, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
 
The report quoted a senior government official as saying that this ongoing decrease signifies a positive upswing in the rural economy.
 
From April to October, 182.45 million individuals from 143.05 million households applied for work under MGNREGS, showing declines of 14.9 per cent and 15.3 per cent, respectively, compared to the same timeframe in the previous year.
 
Month-on-month trends
 
Despite the Y-o-Y drop, there was a M-o-M increase in work demand in October. Individual demand rose by 5.1 per cent, while household requests for work increased by 5.9 per cent compared to September figures.

More From This Section

PremiumOil india

Saudi revives India investment plans amid shrinking market share

US dollar

Forex reserves drop by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion, shows RBI data

Premiummining minerals mines

Govt to remove logistic cost to calculate metallurgical grade bauxite ASP

manufacturing

Six industries contribute over 50% of formal sector manufacturing GVA: NSO

Coal

Coal production rises 7.4% in October, dispatches increase to 82.89 MT

 
The erratic rainfall during the monsoon months of July to September 2023 had previously sustained demand for MGNREGS work. However, since November 2023, demand has started to taper off. Experts suggest that the abundant rainfall this year has led many unskilled workers to transition into agriculture, thereby decreasing the need for MGNREGS jobs, as mentioned by the report.
 
In its recent economic review for September, the finance ministry highlighted ongoing improvements in rural demand due to rising sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), three-wheelers, and tractors. This comes amid a slowdown in urban consumption.
 
Additionally, the bi-monthly Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development reported that over the past year, 37.6 per cent of rural households experienced an increase in income, and 80.1 per cent saw a rise in consumption expenditures. This data underscores a vibrant momentum in rural economic activity, as stated in the finance ministry’s review.
 
Economic growth forecast
 
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that India will retain its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy for both this financial year and the next, with expected growth rates of 7 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively, significantly surpassing global averages.
 

Also Read

PremiumMGNREGS, labour, daily wages, rural worker, rural employment

Rural safety net: Dependence on MGNREGS needs to be permanently reduced

MGNREGS, labour, daily wages, rural worker, rural employment

MGNREGS demand-driven scheme, not possible to fix enrolment targets: Govt

road construction

Over 8.4 million MGNREGS workers' registration 'deleted' in six months

PremiumDemand for work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) slumped in August 2024. Data shows that in the month, around 16.06 million households sought work under the scheme, the lowest monthly demand since Oc

Is the drop in MGNREGA work demand a sign of improving rural job markets?

PremiumKharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

Statsguru: Monsoon migration lowers MGNREGS work demand in August

Topics : MGNREGS BS Web Reports rural development monsoon rainfall Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon