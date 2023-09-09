Weekend Bites Special Edition: G20, Modi, Biden, Xi, India, and Bharat

Also Read

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Govt discusses 2 new criteria for import of information technology hardware

Modi-Biden bilateral meet: 'Our friendship to play big role in global good'

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi dressed to the nines to display the best of India

With the shadow of no consensus looming, can a footnote seal G20 deal?