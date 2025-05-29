Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Well on track in our bilateral trade agreement talks with US: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said negotiations with the US for a bilateral trade agreement are well on track.

The negotiations for the trade agreement with the European Union (EU) are also progressing at a faster pace, he added.

"We are well on track in our bilateral trade agreement with the US and making fast progress with EU," Goyal said at the CIIs annual general meeting event here.

A US official team is visiting India next week for trade talks with India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

