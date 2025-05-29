Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Insured deposits rise 7% to ₹96.7 trillion as of Sept 2024: RBI report

Insured deposits rise 7% to ₹96.7 trillion as of Sept 2024: RBI report

RBI annual report shows insured deposits rose to ₹96.7 trillion with 97.7% of accounts covered; DIF grew 15.2% while ₹476 crore in claims was settled in FY25

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The reserve ratio (i.e., Deposit Insurance Fund/Insured Deposits) stood at 2.21 per cent as on 30 September 2024, up from 2.02 per cent a year earlier. Currently, the coverage limit is 2.5 times the GDP per capita for FY25. (Photo: Reuters)

Aathira Varier
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Insured deposits in India rose by 7.11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹96.7 trillion as on 30 September 2024, up from ₹90.32 trillion in the year-ago period, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Annual Report.
 
As of the same date, the number of fully insured deposit accounts under the coverage limit stood at 286.9 crore, compared to 281.8 crore a year earlier. These constituted 97.7 per cent of the total number of accounts, slightly down from 97.9 per cent in the previous year. 
 
 
The reserve ratio (i.e., Deposit Insurance Fund/Insured Deposits) stood at 2.21 per cent as on 30 September 2024, up from 2.02 per cent a year earlier. Currently, the coverage limit is 2.5 times the GDP per capita for FY25.
 
The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) levies a flat rate premium of 0.12 per cent per annum on the total assessable deposits of banks to provide deposit insurance. In FY25, the DICGC collected ₹26,764 crore as deposit insurance premium—12.1 per cent higher year-on-year.

During the year, total claims settled amounted to ₹476 crore, all of which were for 43 urban co-operative banks (UCBs) that were either liquidated or placed under All-Inclusive Directions.
 
The size of the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) stood at ₹2.29 trillion as on 31 March 2025, registering a 15.2 per cent YoY increase from ₹1.98 trillion a year earlier. 
Year Total Deposits Insured Deposits
Deposit Insurance Fund
FY21 134.88 68.71 1.1
FY22 149.67 76.21 1.3
FY23 165.5 81.1 1.47
As on Sept 30, 2023 181.14 83.89 1.7
As on Sept 30, 2024 204.19 90.32 1.99*
    96.75 2.29*
 

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

