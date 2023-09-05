Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Will only agree an India trade deal that works for Britain: PM Sunak

"He said negotiations around a free trade deal were progressing and that he would only agree an approach which worked for the whole UK," his spokesperson told reporters

Sunak, Rishi Sunak

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his ministers on Tuesday he would only reach a trade agreement with India when it benefited the whole of Britain, addressing his top team before travelling to the G20 summit in India later this week.
"He said negotiations around a free trade deal were progressing and that he would only agree an approach which worked for the whole UK," his spokesperson told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife earned Rs 68 cr in dividend income from Infosys

UK PM Sunak unveils tech partnership to crack down on illegal migration

UK PM Sunak appoints Grant Shapps as new defence minister in mini reshuffle

Want to strike truly ambitious trade deal with India: UK PM Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak's popularity sinks to lowest since UK premier took power

Power demand up 40GW-50GW on daily basis compared to year ago: R K Singh

Rupee falls to three-week low against US dollar as Asian currencies weaken

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

India to become green fuel destination for shipping sector: R K Singh

Inflation to remain elevated in near-term, govt policies to prevent it: S&P

Topics : Rishi Sunak Britain trade

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon