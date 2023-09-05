Confirmation

India to become green fuel destination for shipping sector: R K Singh

Singh said that the Centre will come out with pilot projects for the storage of green hydrogen and green ammonia for round-the-clock renewable energy

RK Singh addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday to highlight his ministry's achievements in the last four years

Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
The union government is looking to make India the refuelling hub for green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol for the shipping sector. The union minister for power, new and renewable energy, R K Singh, said India will provide these green fuels at the cheapest rates.

"Shipping will go green in the next 10 years, so we have to be prepared for it. We have to emerge as the refuelling destination for all the green ships. That is our ambition. Also, to provide them with green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol at the cheapest rates,” Singh said at a seminar hosted by NTPC on green hydrogen.

Singh said that the Centre will come out with pilot projects for the storage of green hydrogen and green ammonia for round-the-clock renewable energy. “If we have round-the-clock renewable energy using green hydrogen or ammonia storage, it will be priced around Rs 4.25–5.50. There are companies that have already developed turbines that can use green hydrogen or ammonia; the focus now shifts to replicating these pilots on a larger scale,” said the minister.

ISA Launches Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre (GHIC)

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) announced the setting up of a Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre (GHIC) to support the production, utilisation, and trade of green hydrogen. As the international organisation partner of India's G20 Presidency, ISA will develop a multifaceted web portal that will be “a one-stop platform with access to all relevant knowledge on green hydrogen, country insights, developments in the hydrogen space, global initiatives and missions, skill development, and community engagement," it said in a public statement.

Shipping industry RK Singh Renewable energy policy Green energy

Sep 05 2023

