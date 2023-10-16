Women's participation in Uttar Pradesh labour force rises by 17.9%: Survey

As a result of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government's effort to empower women in Uttar Pradesh, their participation in the State's labour force saw a remarkable surge of 17.9 per cent over the past six years, according to a recent study.

As per the latest findings from the Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS), the state's women labour force participation rate soared from a mere 14.2 per cent in 2017-18 to an impressive 32.10 per cent in 2022-23.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, dedicated efforts were made to uplift women in the state, resulting in this substantial increase, it said.

Adityanath's personal oversight of these initiatives has created an environment where women feel secure and respected, propelling them towards self-reliance at an unprecedented pace.

As per the report, India recorded a women labour force participation rate of 39.80 per cent in the financial year 2022-23, while Uttar Pradesh reported a rate of 32.10 per cent. In stark contrast, in the financial year 2017-18, India's women labour force participation rate stood at 25.3 per cent, with UP lagging even further behind at 14.2 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on women's empowerment at the national level, combined with CM Yogi Adityanath's emphasis on women's self-reliance in Uttar Pradesh, has played a pivotal role in bolstering women's participation in the workforce across the country.

With the Yogi government's proactive approach, women are benefitting fully from both central and state schemes as well as availing various opportunities to advance in their professional lives in Uttar Pradesh. Notable initiatives include the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, which has raised awareness among 1.90 crore daughters of Uttar Pradesh, and the Mission Shakti campaign, which has benefited 8.99 crore women.

Additionally, 1,89,789 Anganwadi centres have been approved while 1,89,014 centers are currently operational. A network of 10 lakh self-help groups has connected one crore women, while more than two lakh women have benefitted from the PM SVANidhi Yojana.

Besides, BC Sakhi has been appointed in over 57,000 gram panchayats, and more than 1.5 lakh women have secured government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. These initiatives have provided women with the necessary resources and support to thrive in various sectors, ensuring that they derive maximum benefits from a range of government programs.

Also Read Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls RBI's $5 billion USD/INR swap expiry fuels dollar shortage concern Govt mulling another PLI scheme for batteries to bring down cost: Singh Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54% India's labour-intensive goods to get benefit: GTRI on FTA with UK Expanding OIDAR scope: Foreign firms asked to comply with GST norms