Women's participation in Uttar Pradesh labour force rises by 17.9%: Survey

As per the report, India recorded a women labour force participation rate of 39.80 per cent in the financial year 2022-23, while Uttar Pradesh reported a rate of 32.10 per cent

women labourers

As per the report, India recorded a women labour force participation rate of 39.80 per cent in the financial year 2022-23

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
As a result of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government's effort to empower women in Uttar Pradesh, their participation in the State's labour force saw a remarkable surge of 17.9 per cent over the past six years, according to a recent study.
As per the latest findings from the Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS), the state's women labour force participation rate soared from a mere 14.2 per cent in 2017-18 to an impressive 32.10 per cent in 2022-23.
Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, dedicated efforts were made to uplift women in the state, resulting in this substantial increase, it said.
Adityanath's personal oversight of these initiatives has created an environment where women feel secure and respected, propelling them towards self-reliance at an unprecedented pace.
As per the report, India recorded a women labour force participation rate of 39.80 per cent in the financial year 2022-23, while Uttar Pradesh reported a rate of 32.10 per cent. In stark contrast, in the financial year 2017-18, India's women labour force participation rate stood at 25.3 per cent, with UP lagging even further behind at 14.2 per cent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on women's empowerment at the national level, combined with CM Yogi Adityanath's emphasis on women's self-reliance in Uttar Pradesh, has played a pivotal role in bolstering women's participation in the workforce across the country.
With the Yogi government's proactive approach, women are benefitting fully from both central and state schemes as well as availing various opportunities to advance in their professional lives in Uttar Pradesh. Notable initiatives include the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, which has raised awareness among 1.90 crore daughters of Uttar Pradesh, and the Mission Shakti campaign, which has benefited 8.99 crore women.
Additionally, 1,89,789 Anganwadi centres have been approved while 1,89,014 centers are currently operational. A network of 10 lakh self-help groups has connected one crore women, while more than two lakh women have benefitted from the PM SVANidhi Yojana.
Besides, BC Sakhi has been appointed in over 57,000 gram panchayats, and more than 1.5 lakh women have secured government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. These initiatives have provided women with the necessary resources and support to thrive in various sectors, ensuring that they derive maximum benefits from a range of government programs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government Women's empowerment Women at work

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon