Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative for the sixth consecutive month since April

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was -0.26 per cent compared to August's -0.52 per cent, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday. Last year in September 2022, WPI-based inflation stood at 10.55 per cent. The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative for the sixth consecutive month since April.

The wholesale inflation for primary articles for September stood at 3.7 per cent as against 6.34 per cent in August. Fuel & Power inflation for September came -3.35 per cent, compared to -6.03 per cent in August. Food index for the month of September eased to 1.54 per cent from 5.62 per cent in August.

On Thursday last week, the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation or retail inflation, for the month of September eased at 5.02 per cent as against 6.83 per cent in August. The inflation came back to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s comfort level of below six per cent after a two-month gap.

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

