Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

The wholesale inflation for primary articles for September stood at 3.7 per cent as against 6.34 per cent in August. Fuel & Power inflation for September came -3.35 per cent, compared to -6.03 per cent in August. Food index for the month of September eased to 1.54 per cent from 5.62 per cent in August.

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was -0.26 per cent compared to August's -0.52 per cent, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday. Last year in September 2022, WPI-based inflation stood at 10.55 per cent. The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative for the sixth consecutive month since April.