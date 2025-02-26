Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / World Bank bullish on India, reaffirms confidence in its economic potential

World Bank bullish on India, reaffirms confidence in its economic potential

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit, World Bank country director Auguste Tano Kouame said the lender remains optimistic about India's economic prospects

World Bank

Kouame emphasised that fluctuations of one percentage point in economic growth do not alter the World Bank's positive outlook. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Bank on Wednesday expressed strong confidence in the Indian economy and appealed to all to come and invest in the country.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit, World Bank country director Auguste Tano Kouame said the lender remains optimistic about India's economic prospects, despite a slight downward trend in growth.  ALSO READ: Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils major infra, IT initiatives at Advantage Assam 2.0

"We are not worried about India's growth at the moment. We are very bullish about India and will remain bullish," he added.

He emphasised that fluctuations of one percentage point in economic growth do not alter the World Bank's positive outlook.

 

"If somebody is worried about recent data, we would like to say that don't worry. India is the shining light in the world. If you are looking to invest, then come and invest here. The Indian growth makes it the place to invest," he added.

For the current fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected the economic growth at 7.2 per cent in December 2024, compared to 8.2 per cent in 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Bank Group Assam Investment

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

