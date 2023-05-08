Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

Also Read

IMF sees India's combined debt-to-GDP ratio rising for 4 yrs starting FY24

How reward-driven are top-level appointments to World Bank and IMF?

Q3 GDP numbers: Taking a look at some high-frequency indicators

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Centre plans to tweak allocation of FAME funds for electric buses

GSTN defers implementation of e-invoice reporting time limit by 3 months

India's imports from OPEC hits all-time low at 46% as Russia oil buy peaks

Decoding the fine print of pension schemes: What's good, bad, avoidable