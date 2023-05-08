close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

Despite having the fastest growth, India experienced a contraction in FY21, and growth is expected to slow down during the current fiscal year

BS Web Team New Delhi
gdp, growth, forecast, profit, economy, bank

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

IMF sees India's combined debt-to-GDP ratio rising for 4 yrs starting FY24

How reward-driven are top-level appointments to World Bank and IMF?

Q3 GDP numbers: Taking a look at some high-frequency indicators

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Centre plans to tweak allocation of FAME funds for electric buses

GSTN defers implementation of e-invoice reporting time limit by 3 months

India's imports from OPEC hits all-time low at 46% as Russia oil buy peaks

Decoding the fine print of pension schemes: What's good, bad, avoidable

Inflation slightly above 'tolerance limit', govt working to control it: FM

Topics : GDP forecast India GDP growth India GDP GDP growth Bangladesh IMF on India's growth IMF Report on Indian economy BS Web Reports

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Centre plans to tweak allocation of FAME funds for electric buses

Electric bus
4 min read
Premium

Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

Imports
3 min read

GSTN defers implementation of e-invoice reporting time limit by 3 months

GST
2 min read

India's imports from OPEC hits all-time low at 46% as Russia oil buy peaks

oil, export, trade, crude oil,
4 min read

Decoding the fine print of pension schemes: What's good, bad, avoidable

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The great banking rescue of a doomed realty project

real estate
6 min read
Premium

Building an empire: Birla eyes M&As to fill up $1-billion apparel closet

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
5 min read
Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read

Coal India Q4 profit drops 18% on wage bill; record net profit in FY23

CIL
4 min read

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

IPO
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon