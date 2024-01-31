It was just over a year ago, on the morning of 24th of January, 2023, when Indian stock markets woke up to a US short seller’s report -- which accused mighty Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. While the benchmark indices soon recovered from the shock handed over by Hindenburg Research, the conglomerate had a tough time navigating the challenges. So has Adani Group recovered from the Hindenburg accusations? And what the future looks like for the group?

Adani Green’s consolidated net profit, meanwhile, more than doubled for the quarter ending December 2023. The Q3 result was announced on Monday. Clearly, things are looking up for the group. Moving on, things are looking up for India’s education sector too. The government is restructuring the CBSE board exams for Class 10th and 12th. As per the latest framework, board exams will be conducted twice a year. The aim is to reduce the stress caused by the fear of a single opportunity, allowing students the flexibility to decide based on their preparedness. So, can biannual boards reduce student stress?

The ruling party at the Centre, too, will face a crucial test soon as general elections are approaching. But before that, the government led by it will table an interim budget on February 1. So will upcoming polls, in any way, influence the proposals of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman? Which sectors are likely to get priority? And what should be your market strategy pre-and post the interim Budget announcements? Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies shares his expectations from the upcoming interim Budget

Budget, at times, also affects the prices of electronic items like TVs or mobile phones. But the prices of television sets are set to increase for a different reason now. It is because the cost of open cells, an essential component in LED TVs, has been on the rise for a while. But what are these tiny cells? How do they determine TV prices? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.