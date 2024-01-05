Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

MS Dhoni files cheating case against business partners for loss of Rs 15 cr

Dayanand Singh, who is representing Dhoni in the court, said that not honouring the contract by Aarka Sports caused losses of more than Rs 15 crore to Dhoni and his associates

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni filed a case against Aarka Sports Management Private Limited’s Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash in a Ranchi Court on Friday, January 5. Dhoni alleged the duo caused him a loss to the tune of Rs 15 crore by breaching a contract signed between the two parties in 2017.

According to India Today, Dhoni and Aarka Sports signed a deal in which the sports management company took an authority letter from the former Indian captain to build a cricket academy globally. However, the duo of Diwakar and Vishwash failed to honour the contract, and on August 15th, 2021, Dhoni annulled the authority letter and sent several legal notices, to no avail.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Simant Lohani, Dhoni’s childhood friend, also known as Chittu, stated that he received threatening messages and emails from Diwakr and his associates after Dhoni sent legal notices to them.

Dayanand Singh, who is representing Dhoni in the court, said that not honouring the contract by Aarka Sports caused losses of more than Rs 15 crore to Dhoni and his associates.

Dhoni, who was in Dubai for the New Year, has returned to home. He had undergone knee surgery in 2023 to get ready for IPL 2024. Dhoni’s team, the Chennai Super Kings, is the defending champion. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 during the pandemic. He last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Also Read

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in as Thala turns 42 today

After Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI to retire MS Dhoni's iconic number 7 jersey

Trust MF ropes in Mihir Vora as CIO; IRM Energy IPO subscribed 4.36 times

Dhoni gives young cricketer lift on bike after training session in Ranchi

Change of plan and attitude helped India conquer Cape Town: KL Rahul

Bihar cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi debuts at 12, on radar for age fraud

AUS vs PAK 2023: How Aamer Jamal became find of Pakistan's Australia tour

IND vs SA- Sad when more luck is needed than skill: Proteas head coach

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Topics : MS Dhoni Dhoni Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket cheating BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon