MS Dhoni files cheating case against business partners for loss of Rs 15 cr

Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni filed a case against Aarka Sports Management Private Limited’s Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash in a Ranchi Court on Friday, January 5. Dhoni alleged the duo caused him a loss to the tune of Rs 15 crore by breaching a contract signed between the two parties in 2017.

According to India Today, Dhoni and Aarka Sports signed a deal in which the sports management company took an authority letter from the former Indian captain to build a cricket academy globally. However, the duo of Diwakar and Vishwash failed to honour the contract, and on August 15th, 2021, Dhoni annulled the authority letter and sent several legal notices, to no avail.

Simant Lohani, Dhoni’s childhood friend, also known as Chittu, stated that he received threatening messages and emails from Diwakr and his associates after Dhoni sent legal notices to them.

Dayanand Singh, who is representing Dhoni in the court, said that not honouring the contract by Aarka Sports caused losses of more than Rs 15 crore to Dhoni and his associates.

Dhoni, who was in Dubai for the New Year, has returned to home. He had undergone knee surgery in 2023 to get ready for IPL 2024. Dhoni’s team, the Chennai Super Kings, is the defending champion. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 during the pandemic. He last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.