7 best artificial intelligence courses to help you grow in your career

According to technology research company Gartner, the artificial intelligence sector will grow by 21 per cent this year. As the sector grows, the demand for AI engineers is going to rise significantly to build new AI systems.

Amid all this, it is very crucial to upskill yourself in AI-related areas to grow your career profile. Invest your time in learning AI stuff that will later unequivocally pay off. If you are confused about how to start your learning journey, here are the seven courses you can start with.

7 Best Artificial Intelligence Courses

AI for Everyone

The ed-tech company, DeepLearning.AI, is offering a decent course in artificial intelligence. The course is taught by Dr. Andrew Ng, a global leading voice in artificial intelligence.

The course gives you a comprehensive overview of artificial intelligence, what it can do, and its benefits. It dispels your misconceptions related to AI.

Throughout the course, Dr Andrew Ng explains the complexities of AI in simple and non-technical terms, which will enhance your ability to oversee practitioners and speak intelligently about AI in its current state.

Price: Varies from $0-$49.99/month

Artificial Intelligence Nanodegree

The author of Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach, Peter Norvig, has created this AI course. The course follows the path to Norvig's textbook and develops a general overview of AI techniques.

The course features plenty of project examples to test your new knowledge from each lesson, which include developing a sudoku solver, an adversarial game-playing agent, a forward planning agent, and part of a speech tagging model. These projects will give a great addition to your portfolio and proof of your newly acquired AI skills.

Price: 3 months for $1017

Generative AI Learning Path (Google)

Search engine Google is offering a whole load of different AI-related online courses and educational content. Google offers an AI for Everyone course through EdX taking around 12 hours to complete.

AI is an introductory course which will give you an overview of large language models, generative AI, and using AI responsibly. The learning path of Google is made up of five courses, offered through Google Cloud's Skills Boost program.

Google recommends you one day per course, through various videos, reading materials and quizzes to master AI.

Price: $29/month after one free month

AI Foundations for Everyone (IBM)

IBM offers different-level AI courses through online learning platforms. AI for Everyone is one such great course available on EdX, which can give you a comprehensive AI overview in eight hours of content.

This course is available on Coursera, and it is a beginner's course, but the modules are a bit more practical and specialised, as you'll come out with slightly more actionable knowledge.

Price: $79/month after 7 day free trial

Professional Certificate in Computer Science for Artificial Intelligence

This course is from Harvard and it is one of the most popular computer science courses available right now. The two-part course available in EdX tracks Harvard's CS50 and CS50AI, and it will allow learners to understand things without prerequisite CS knowledge.

It is very important to learn traditional CS concepts to understand how to make an effective AI system. Hence if you want a professional certificate, you need to complete both the courses. However, if you think you have sufficient CS knowledge, you can jump to the second course, which is a better fit for you and saves you time.

Price: Varies from $0-$348

Deep Learning Specialisation

This is another popular course by Andrew Ng, which takes you deeper into deep learning, which is an advanced form of neural network.

Deep learning looks like only one part of AI, but it plays a critical role in the most impressive AI achievements. This course from Andrew Ng is designed to offer your broad knowledge of recent developments in deep learning and also offers insightful wisdom on training, building, and optimising machine learning models.

Price: Free-$49.99/month

Natural Language Processing Specialization

The key features of an intelligent system are analysing, deciphering and offering insight into human language, a feat achieved with natural language processing (NLP). This course aims to give specialisation about the tools and techniques required to develop NLP systems.

The course is nicely curated, well-designed and highly informative for all students. The course is divided into four model types – Classification, Probabilistic, Sequence, and Attention. The model types resulted in significant improvements in NLP and formed the foundation for some best language models.



Price: Varies from $0-$49.99