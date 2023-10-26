close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

TN TRB notifies 2222 teacher vacancies in Tamil Nadu; all details inside

The notification for the TN TRB Recruitment 2023 has been announced on trb.tn.gov.in and the application procedure will start on November 1. Last date to apply is 30th November 2023

TN TRB recruitment 2023

TN TRB recruitment 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has announced the official notice for Graduate Teacher and numerous different positions for which qualified applicants can apply. The TN TRB Teacher Notice 2023 PDF was being anticipated for quite a while, and finally, the wait is over.
There are 2222 openings of Graduate Teachers under the TN TRB Recruitment 2023 accessible on the official site. If you have passed Teacher Eligibility exam and have passed Graduation must fill the TN TRB Graduate Teacher Application Form 2023. You must know that the online application window will open from 1st November 2023 and the last date to apply for TN TRB Teacher Opening 2023 at trb.tn.gov.in is 30th November, 2023.
Once you have completed the registration, begin planning for the Written Test and afterward get chosen further. In any case, you must view the TN TRB Graduate Teacher Eligibility 2023 before starting the online application form. 

TN TRB recruitment: Application form notification

    • Post name: Graduate Teachers/ Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE)      
    • Pay scale: ₹36,400-1,15,700 (Level-16)     
    • Number of vacancies: 2,222 (tentative)      
    • Opening date: November 1      
    • Closing date: November 30      
    • Official website: trb.tn.gov.in
    • Examination date: January 7, 2024. 

TN TRB recruitment: Age limit

Applicants having a place with the general category must not be over 53 years old and applicants with Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, MBC/DNC, Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes and DW must not be over 58 years of age as per July 1, 2023.

TN TRB recruitment: Fee 

The application fee is ₹600 for all applicants with the exception of SC, SCA, ST and differently abled people. For such applicants, the fee is ₹300.

TN TRB 2023: Selection method

Selection of applicants will be concluded in three phases: A mandatory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, written tests and certificate check.

Also Read

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

Only 45% of India's graduate jobseekers are employable, says study

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in soon

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 soon at official website; details inside

SSC CPO result 2023 is out at ssc.nic.in: Everything you need to know

NCERT panel suggests replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' in school textbooks

SSC CPO Result 2023: Final results soon at ssc.nic.in; details inside

CCPA probing 20 IAS coaching institutes for unfair trade practices

Data science education mkt to rise 58% to $1.4 billion by 2028: Report

Applicants need to get 40% marks in the written test to be qualified for general turn (GT). For applicants having a place with BC, BCM, SCA, written and ST classes, it is 30 percent.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government job openings

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon