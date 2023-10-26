close
SSC CPO result 2023 is out at ssc.nic.in: Everything you need to know

SSC CPO result 2023 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who appeared in the SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI paper 1 exam can view their result on the website of SSC

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the written exam results for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI). Applicants who appeared in the SSC CPO exam or SSC CAPF SI 2023 test can download the outcome from the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The commission held the written test from October 3 to 5 at different test centres. The provisional answer keys for the similar were published on October 7 and the applicants were permitted to mention objections by October 9. 

SSC CPO result 2023: Steps to download 

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in
Press the 'results'
Press the notification link that says, 'SSC CPO result 2023 
A PDF will showcase on the screen
Applicants can view their roll numbers and save PDF for later. 

SSC CPO result 2023: Minimum qualification for Paper 1

As per the notification published by SSC, the applicants need to get at least 60 marks, if they have a place with the unreserved category, while the applicants from the OBC should get 50 marks and other categories are expected to score 40 marks.

Also Read: CCPA probing 20 IAS coaching institutes for unfair trade practices

SSC CPO result 2023: Candidates qualified

An overall 31,422 have qualified the paper 1, as per the results. 182 candidates of which are on the third list of male departmental of Delhi Police; 28,633 are on the second list of male candidates and 2,607 candidates are on the first list of female. 

What's next in the SSC CPO Result?

Shortlisted applicants will be called for PET/PST which will be held by the CAPFs. The timetable of PET/PST will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission at the appropriate time. Applicants are informed to follow the sites of the Regional Offices of the Commission with respect to the problems of Admission Certificates for the PET/ PST.
Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the site of the Commission soon. But, the commission has not provided a particular date on publishing the answer keys.

What is SSC CPO? 

The SSC CPO is a national-level test conducted by the SSC for selecting applicants into the Central Police Organization. The SSC CPO means Staff Selection Commission Central Police Organization. 

Candidates attempting to get into the Central Police Force for different positions like Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF must have detailed information with respect to this test.

Topics : SSC exam SSC result exam results Competitive exam

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

