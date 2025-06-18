Indian Army Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025: The Indian Army has issued the Agniveer Admit Cards 2025 for candidates appearing in the recruitment exam. Candidates can download their call letters by visiting the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.
How to check and download Agniveer Admit Card 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the Agniveer admit card 2025:
- Go to the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in
- Click on the ‘Agniveer Admit Card 2025’ link
- Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth
- Log in and download your admit card
- Print a copy and bring it to the examination centre
Forgot your password? Here's how to reset it
If you're unable to download the Agniveer Admit Card 2025 because you've forgotten your password, don't worry—there’s a simple way to recover it. The Indian Army has made admit cards available on its official website, and candidates must log in using their registration number along with their password or date of birth.
If you've forgotten your password, follow these steps:
- Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in.
- Click on the ‘Forgot Password’ or ‘Reset Password’ link on the login page.
- Use your registered mobile number or email ID to create a new password.
- Once reset, log in again using the new password to access and download your admit card.
Before downloading, carefully verify that all details printed on the admit card are accurate. Don't forget to print a copy and carry it to your examination centre.
Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Important exam dates
The Agniveer Recruitment 2025 examination is scheduled from June 30 to July 10. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and come fully prepared for the examination.
What are the details mentioned on the Agniveer Admit Card 2025?
Here are the list of details mentioned in the Agniveer Admit Card 2025:
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number and Registration Number
- Date of Birth
- Parent's Name
- Exam Date and Time
- Exam Centre Address
- Candidate’s Photograph and Signature
Ensure all details are correct. Carry the admit card to the exam hall without fail.