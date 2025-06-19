Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 out today at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 out today at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

The RSOS has released the Class 10th, 12th results 2025 today at 11.30 am. Students can check and download their results through the official website using their login credentials

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Rajasthan Open School Result Out: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, has announced the final exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students today, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 AM.
 
Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results through the official websites — rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.
 
Education Minister Madan Dilawar has declared the results at the Shiksha Sankul campus.
 
The RSOS Class 10 and 12 final exams were held from April 21 to May 16, 2025. According to Live Hindustan, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared for the exams — 53,501 in Class 10 and 49,503 in Class 12.
 
 
Earlier, exams were postponed due to India-Pakistan tensions, the exams were postponed in six districts: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur. In these areas, the exams were held from May 28 to May 30, 2025.

How to check Rajasthan RSOS Class 10th, 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RSOS Class 10th, 12th results 2025:
  1. Visit the official RSOS website: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the result link for either Class 10 or Class 12.
  3. Enter the required login details.
  4. Submit the information to view your result.
  5. Check and download the result for future reference.
 
For more updates and detailed information, students are advised to visit the official RSOS website.
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

