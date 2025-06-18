SSC GD result 2025 announced at ssc.gov.in, check how to download & more

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the results of the SSC GD Constable 2025 exam today, June 17, 2025, which was held online from February 4 to 25, 2025. The results were based on the final answer key, normalised scores, and cut-off marks.
The SSC GD Constable result 2025 was released along with the merit list and state-wise cut-off marks. The result PDF for each state and UT where vacancies have been notified includes the state-wise SSC GD cut off 2025.
This year, the Commission plans to use the SSC GD 2025 to fill a total of 53,690 vacancies in the CAPFs, SSF, and Assam Rifles.
SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to check?
Step 1 – Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2 – Visit the “Result Section" on the homepage.
Step 3 – Choose the “Constable-GD" tab.
Step 4 – Press on the link of the merit list
Step 5 – Download and save the merit list that showcases in PDF format.
SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Cut off marks
• UR: 30%
• OBC/ EWS: 25%
• All other categories (SC, ST, ESM): 20%.
SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How many female candidates have been shortlisted?
• General- 17,536
• OBC- 8,665
• EWS- 2,922
• SC- 6,212
• ST- 4,698
• ESM- 14
• Total- 40,047.
SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How many male candidates have been shortlisted?
• General- 1,51,903
• OBC- 77,977
• EWS- 25,270
• SC- 54,215
• ST- 40,764
• ESM- 1,423
• Total- 3,51,552.
SSC GD 2025 results: What’s next?
The SSC GD 2025 merit list has been released in PDF format, featuring the names, roll numbers, and ranks of candidates selected for the next stage — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The dates will be announced soon for next upcoming exams.
The exam, which had 80 questions and lasted 60 minutes, was worth 160 marks in total. Applicants receive 2 marks for each correct answer. The objection period ended on March 9, 2025, after the provisional answer key was released on March 4.