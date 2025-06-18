Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UKPSC PCS admit card 2025 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in; Details here

UKPSC PCS admit card 2025 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in; Details here

UKPSC will issue the PCS Prelims 2025 admit card today at psc.uk.gov.in. The exam is scheduled for 29 June 2025 in two shifts across 24 exam centres in Uttarakhand

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS) today, June 18, 2025. 
 
Candidates who have successfully submitted their online applications can download the admit card from the official website, at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC exam schedule

The UKPSC Upper PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 will be held on Sunday, June 29, in two shifts across 24 exam centres in various districts of Uttarakhand:
  • Shift 1 (Morning): 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM — General Studies
  • Shift 2 (Afternoon): 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM — General Aptitude Test

How to check and download the UKPSC PCS admit card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UKPSC PCS admit card 2025:
 
  • Visit the official website, psc.uk.gov.in
  • On the homepage, check for the “Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025 Admit Card” link and click on it.
  • Enter your login credentials and submit
  • Download and print the admit card

UKPSC PCS admit card 2025: Important guidelines for candidates

  • Admit cards will not be sent by post; candidates must download them from the website.
  • Read all instructions on the admit card thoroughly and follow them on exam day.
  • No change requests for exam centres will be accepted.
  • Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.
  • Arrive at the venue on time and adhere to all guidelines issued by the Commission.

UKPSC PCS admit card 2025: Recruitment overview

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 123 vacancies across 24 departments. Online applications were invited starting May 7, 2025. Key vacancies include:
  • Deputy Collector (3) – Personnel and Vigilance Department
  • Superintendent of Police (7) – Home Department
  • Finance/Treasury Officer (10) – Finance Department
  • Assistant Director/Audit Officer (6) – Finance Department
  • Deputy Registrar, Category-2 (12) – Finance Department
  • Assistant Commissioner, State Tax (13) – Finance Department
  • State Tax Officer (17) – Finance Department
  • Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer (7) – Urban Development Department
  • Works Officer (2) – Panchayati Raj Department
  • Deputy Education/Staff/Law Officer (15) – School Education Department
  • District Social Welfare Officer (2) – Social Welfare Department

Facility for differently abled candidates

Candidates with disabilities seeking the scribe facility must submit their representation by June 23, 2025, via post to the UKPSC office in Haridwar.
 
For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UKPSC website.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

