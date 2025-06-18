RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, will declare the RSOS Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 am.
Students who appeared for the board exams will be able to access their results online at the official websites, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.
The Department of Education, Rajasthan, confirmed via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) that the results will be formally announced by Education Minister Madan Dilawar at Shiksha Sankul campus, Jaipur, at 11:30 am on the same day. Shortly after the official announcement, students will be able to view and download their mark sheets online.
राजस्थान स्टेट ओपन स्कूल: 10वीं एवं 12वीं का परिणाम 19 जून को होगा जारी राजस्थान स्टेट ओपन स्कूल, जयपुर द्वारा मार्च–मई 2025 सत्र में आयोजित कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं की परीक्षाओं का परिणाम 19 जून 2025 को घोषित किया जाएगा। माननीय शिक्षा मंत्री श्री मदन दिलावर द्वारा परीक्षा परिणाम…— Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) June 17, 2025
RSOS 10th, 12th Exams 2025: Exam details
The RSOS exams were held during the March–May 2025 academic session.
According to Live Hindustan, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared:
- Class 10: 53,501 students
- Class 12: 49,503 students
The exams were conducted from April 21 to May 16, 2025.
However, due to India-Pakistan tensions, the exams were rescheduled in six districts: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur. In these areas, exams were conducted from May 28 to 30, 2025.
RSOS results 2025: Official websites
To ensure hassle-free access, RSOS has provided two official results portals:
- rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
- rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos
Students should keep their roll numbers ready and log in as soon as the results are declared. In case of any errors in marks or login issues, they should immediately contact the RSOS authorities for resolution.
How to check and download the RSOS Class 10th & 12th results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the RSOS Class 10th & 12th results 2025:
- Visit the official website: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click the link for RSOS 10th or 12th results 2025.
- Enter your roll number and required credentials.
- Click on Submit.
- Your results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the results for future reference.
For the latest updates and detailed information, students are advised to regularly visit the official RSOS websites.