CDAC AFCAT 01-2025 results out at afcat.cdac.in; here's how to check nc

AFCAT Resul Out : The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) today, March 17, 2025. Candidates can check and download the results through the AFCAT official website.
The AFCAT exam was conducted on February 22 and 23, 2025, and the exam was administered at several testing locations around India.
Candidates can access their results through their login details, like email address, password, and captcha code, to receive the AFCAT 1 result 2025.
CDAC AFCAT Result 2025: Vacancy details
How to check and download CDAC AFCAT 1 results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download IAF AFCAT results 2025:
- Visit the official IAF AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in.
- On the home page, click on AFCAT 1 Result 2025.
- A login page will appear on the screen.
- You can enter login credentials like, email address, password, and captcha code.
- The AFCAT 1 result will appear on the screen.
- You can check and download the AFCAT results for future reference.
Also Read
CDAC AFCAT 1 results 2025 Overview
https://afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/candidate/login
CDAC AFCAT 01-2025 Result Direct Link
What's next for shortlisted candidates?
Candidates who have cleared the AFCAT 2025 exam will have to appear for the AFSB interview round. At this step, candidates will be assessed on multiple criteria like communication abilities, leadership traits, and personality. Candidates who will clear this round will next go through medical testing before being chosen to train at the Air Force Academy.