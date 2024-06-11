AP EAMCET 2024: Results to be released today at 4 pm on official website

Today at 4 pm, the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2024) will be declared by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Kakinada. The names of the toppers will also be made public by APSCHE.

At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website for the AP EAPCET 2024, candidates can access their scorecard and rank. Students must log in and download the scorecard using their registration number or payment reference ID, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth once declared.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducted the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 between May 16 and 22.

AP EAMCET Results 2024: Marking scheme

Candidates from Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe for whom qualifying marks or AP EAMCET 2024 cut off marks have not been prescribed will be ranked in order of merit based on the combined score obtained by giving 25% weightage to the marks scored in the relevant group subjects of mathematics, physics, and chemistry of the qualifying examination and 75% weightage to the marks scored in the relevant group subjects of the qualifying examination.

AP EAMCET Result 2024: How to check?

AP EAMCET Result 2024: How to check?

1. Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in(https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in).

2. Route to the AP EAPCET exam page.

3. Press on the EAPCET rank card download link.

4. Fill in your login details.

5. View and download your AP EAPCET result.

AP EAMCET Results 2024: Check via mobile app

AP EAMCET 2024 result will be accessible at the official APSCHE site at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The rank cards and the result, in addition to the official website for the AP EAMCET 2024 exam will be accessible through the APSCHE myCET mobile app. You can get the AP EAMCET result mobile app from the Google Playstore.

AP EAMCET 2024: Courses offered

The AP EAMCET 2024 result will be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. The AP EAMCET is managed by JNTU Kakinada for entry into the first year of the professional courses like BSc (Ag) / BSc (Hort) / BVSc and AH / BFSc / BSc, (Nursing), engineering, bio-technology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (agr engg), BTech (food science and technology) and BPharmacy, Pharm D offered for the academic year 2024-2025 in the state of Andhra Pradesh. JNTU has 159 affiliated colleges and shortlisted applicants will be able to take admission in those colleges.

AP EAMCET Results 2024: What after the result?

Following the announcement of the AP EAMCET 2024 score, students will be eligible to attend the counselling session. The admit card, rank card, and scorecard, in addition to any other educational qualification documents they may have must all be brought with them. The official scorecard for the AP EAMCET 2024 exam will probably be made available for download today from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.