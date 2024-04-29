Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket to release soon: Here's how to check & download

TS EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket: TS EAMCET 2024 hall tickets are expected to be released soon. Interested candidates can download it through the official website, i.e, eapcet.tsche.ac.in

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket to release soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 hall tickets are scheduled to be released today. The hall tickets are essential for exam entry and students can access it from the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Students can soon download the TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket from the website. TS EAMCET has been rebranded as TS EAPCET which begins from 2024 onwards.

Students must carry their TS EAMCET 2024 hall tickets to the exam centre. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will soon release the TS EAMCET admit card on Monday. All the important details regarding the entrance examination will be available online and the concerned candidates can stay updated. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Once the download link for the TS EAMCET hall ticket is ready, candidates can download it using their login credentials. Candidates can not check or download the admit card without filling in the registration number.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Hyderabad will administer the Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS EAPCET-2024) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The examination is a condition for admission into two various professional courses offered in University/Private Colleges across Telangana for the academic year 2024-25.

Important details about TS EAMCET 2024 Exam

As per official updates, the candidates who have registered for both the Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams will get separate hall ticket numbers for each stream.  

This important exam will determine the future academic endeavours of candidates aiming to pursue courses in engineering, agriculture, and medicine. Registered candidates should appear for the exam on the scheduled dates and follow all the rules decided by the exam-conducting body to avoid problems.

You will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the TS EAMCET admit card.

How to download the TS EAMCET admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 online:
  • First, visit the official website, i.e., eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the home page, check for the hall ticket or admit card section on the homepage. Click on the "TS EAMCET Admit Card 2024" link.
  • Submit your registration number, date of birth and other personal details.
  • Once you submit your details, your TS EAMCET hall tickets will appear on a new page.
  • Check the details on your hall tickets carefully and download it from the official website.

Topics : Indian education Entrance Exams Admit Card Jawaharlal Nehru University

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon