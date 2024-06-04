Chandrababu Naidu set to be next CM as YSRCP sweeps Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeps the state in the 2024 state Assembly elections.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has already secured victory in one Assembly seat and is leading in another 132. Meanwhile, another NDA coalition member, Janasena Party (JSP) is leading in 20 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to make inroads in the state, leading in seven seats.



There are 175 assembly seats in the state and a party requires 88 seats to form the state government. The NDA altogether is leading in 168 seats.

Despite TDP’s clear majority, Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed that it will form a government with its NDA alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by incumbent Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is leading in only 15 constituencies.

According to a report by NDTV, the oath-taking ceremony has been scheduled for June 9 at Amravati.

As part of the seat-sharing agreement between the NDA members, the TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP nominated six candidates in the Lok Sabha elections and 10 candidates for the state Assembly seats, while Pawan Kalyan-led JSP contested two Lok Sabha seats and 21 Assembly seats.

TDP workers across the state have taken to the streets to celebrate their party’s likely win.

The state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh were conducted in a single phase on May 13, alongside the Lok Sabha polling. The YSRCP contested on all 175 seats alone.

In 2019, state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP secured victory in a staggering 151 seats, while TDP had managed to bag only 23. National parties BJP and Congress did not secure any seats in the state.